1 hour ago - News

Helping San Diego's vast veteran population

headshot
headshot
Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

More than 1.29 million veterans live in California, according to census data.

  • That's about 4% of the state's population.

Why it matters: Saturday is Veterans Day, a chance to honor those who have served in the armed forces.

Zoom in: San Diego County is home to more than 100,000 active-duty service members and 240,000 veterans, making it one of the largest concentrations of military personnel in the country.

Between the lines: Veterans are over-represented in the county's homeless population, the Union-Tribune reported.

  • They make up 6% of the county's population, 9% of people living without shelter and 7% of those in shelters.
  • County leaders launched a Leave No Veteran Homeless initiative in July, calling on landlords to offer rooms and accept more housing vouchers to help end the local crisis.

The big picture: Nationwide, there isn't a strong enough safety net for the people who risk their lives to keep us safe.

We asked veterans, academics and community organizers how to best help:

1. Donate. There are a slew of organizations that help veterans in big and small ways.

2. Volunteer. Give rides to vets with disabilities via Disabled American Veterans, or write letters via Operation Gratitude.

3. Embrace conversation and say thank you.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more