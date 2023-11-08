Why multigenerational households are prevalent in Southern California

Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Multigenerational households — three or more generations under one roof — are on the rise nationwide.

By the numbers: The share of multigenerational households in San Diego County is about 9%, which is above average and in the middle of the pack across the state.

More than 71,000 families in the county live with multiple generations in their homes.

Of note: Imperial County, which borders San Diego County, has the highest percentage in the state at nearly 17%.

The county's population is 86% Hispanic or Latino, which are among the most likely demographic to live in a multigenerational household, particularly as housing affordability worsens.

The big picture: Financial concerns and caregiving needs are two of the major reasons people live with their parents (and parents' parents.)

There were 6 million multigenerational households in the U.S. in 2020, up from 5.1 million in 2010, according to census data.

The intrigue: Living close to family or friends can improve your health and happiness.