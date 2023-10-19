1 hour ago - News

Why most San Diego millennials can't afford to buy homes

Kate Murphy

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Young people in San Diego are struggling to purchase homes without major budget changes or help from family.

Why it matters: Nearly three-quarters of aspiring homebuyers say affordability is the No. 1 obstacle to owning a house, per a Bankrate study.

  • The biggest obstacles among millennials who don't already own a home are income, down payment and closing costs, along with high home prices.

Driving the news: A recent Redfin report on "nepo-homebuyers" found 38% of recent buyers under age 30 nationally received family money to afford their down payment.

What they're saying: Locally, there's been an increase in wealth transfer between generations, particularly from boomers, according to Julie Chang, a local agent with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty.

  • She's seen an increase in gift money during escrow in the last few years as parents and grandparents move to dole out their inheritances.
  • "If you don't have generational wealth, then you're competing against people with generational wealth," Chang told Axios.

Zoom in: Millennial mortgage applications were down 5% in the San Diego metro area for the first half of 2023, compared to the same time last year, according to figures LendingTree shared with Axios.

  • The share of mortgage purchase requests from millennials dropped to about 54%, outpacing the national trend.

Zoom out: In the first half of 2022, nearly 52% of LendingTree's mortgage requests across the U.S. came from millennials. In the first half of 2023, it dropped to roughly 50%.

  • Yes, but: Millennials still make up a large share of first-time buyers.
Data: LendingTree; Note: Millennials are adults ages 27 to 42 in 2023; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

What's happening: Mortgage rates have pushed many folks, especially young buyers, out of the market.

  • Saving for a home in San Diego can take nearly two decades, as record high prices, elevated interest rates and low inventory make buying a first home difficult.

Reality check: In an expensive city, it's not a given that you'll own your first home before your mid-30s, Chang said.

  • It's expensive, takes time and most of the people who have excess cash either owned somewhere else and sold, have intergenerational wealth or dual-incomes with no kids, she noted.

Be smart: Waiting to buy isn't a bad thing. "You can build wealth just fine by renting," says Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride.

  • Taking time to save, invest, build your credit and advance in your career can meaningfully improve your financial picture, he says.
  • Homeownership "sucks the cash right out of you," at least at first, McBride says. You need to save beyond the initial down payment to weather unexpected additional expenses — the primary reason millennial homeowners have buyers' remorse.
