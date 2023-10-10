16 mins ago - Politics

Special election primer: County supervisor

Andrew Keatts

Amy Reichert (left) and Monica Montgomery Steppe: Photos: Courtesy of Amy Reichert and Monica Montgomery Steppe

Two Democrats vying to fill the vacant District 4 county supervisor seat, San Diego Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe and nonprofit executive Janessa Goldbeck, dominated this summer's primary.

Driving the news: The general election is now a simple Republican-versus-Democrat race, but one where Democrats begin with a large structural advantage.

By the numbers: There are 190,000 registered Democrats in the district, compared to 78,000 Republicans.

Law enforcement groups attacked Montgomery Steppe this summer, but the criticism didn't resonate with voters — which is exactly what their own polling said would happen.

  • What we're watching: Are those same groups ready to invest in another round of campaign mailers in the general, or are they sitting it out this time?

Catch up quick: We interviewed both candidates about the biggest issues facing the district.

  • Montgomery Steppe on her City Council record, county jail deaths, regional transportation and a proposal to raise the sales tax.
  • Reichert on waning COVID-19 salience, housing affordability, running a second time, jail deaths and regional transportation.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more