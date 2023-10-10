Special election primer: County supervisor
Two Democrats vying to fill the vacant District 4 county supervisor seat, San Diego Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe and nonprofit executive Janessa Goldbeck, dominated this summer's primary.
Driving the news: The general election is now a simple Republican-versus-Democrat race, but one where Democrats begin with a large structural advantage.
By the numbers: There are 190,000 registered Democrats in the district, compared to 78,000 Republicans.
- In the primary, the two Democrats combined for 66.5% of the vote.
- Before he resigned in scandal, Fletcher beat Reichert last year by 29 points.
Law enforcement groups attacked Montgomery Steppe this summer, but the criticism didn't resonate with voters — which is exactly what their own polling said would happen.
- What we're watching: Are those same groups ready to invest in another round of campaign mailers in the general, or are they sitting it out this time?
Catch up quick: We interviewed both candidates about the biggest issues facing the district.
- Montgomery Steppe on her City Council record, county jail deaths, regional transportation and a proposal to raise the sales tax.
- Reichert on waning COVID-19 salience, housing affordability, running a second time, jail deaths and regional transportation.
