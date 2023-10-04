24 mins ago - News

When (and where) to find peak fall foliage in San Diego

Kate Murphy
Data: SmokyMountains.com; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

ICYMI, it's officially fall.

What's happening: Leaves have started changing colors and peak fall foliage in Southern California will be here before you know it.

Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S.

  • Leaves will reach peak color between Oct. 16-23 in the San Diego area and be done by Halloween.

Zoom in: San Diego County may not be the first place people think of when seeking out panoramic views of brilliant autumn leaves, but if you head east, there are beautiful spots to take in the colors of California black oaks.

Fall favorites include:

If you're looking for a road trip, drive about six hours north to the Big Sur Coast Highway, which "rivals anything on the East Coast for fall foliage grandeur," according to the Farmers' Almanac.

  • Enjoy panoramic views of the ocean, crashing waves, rocky cliffs and bold fall colors with rolling autumn mists.

Zoom out: Check out the best parks to view fall foliage around the country.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more