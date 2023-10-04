ICYMI, it's officially fall.

What's happening: Leaves have started changing colors and peak fall foliage in Southern California will be here before you know it.

Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S.

Leaves will reach peak color between Oct. 16-23 in the San Diego area and be done by Halloween.

Zoom in: San Diego County may not be the first place people think of when seeking out panoramic views of brilliant autumn leaves, but if you head east, there are beautiful spots to take in the colors of California black oaks.

Fall favorites include:

If you're looking for a road trip, drive about six hours north to the Big Sur Coast Highway, which "rivals anything on the East Coast for fall foliage grandeur," according to the Farmers' Almanac.

Enjoy panoramic views of the ocean, crashing waves, rocky cliffs and bold fall colors with rolling autumn mists.

Zoom out: Check out the best parks to view fall foliage around the country.