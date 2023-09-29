What a federal government shutdown would mean for San Diego

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

A federal government shutdown is getting closer to reality.

State of play: The House is expected to try to pass a stopgap spending bill on Friday, giving lawmakers Saturday to head off a shutdown.

Why it matters: A shutdown could mean the 142,000 federal civilian employees in California, more than any other state, will be furloughed or required to work without pay.

California is also home to 163,000 active duty military personnel who could be forced to work without pay.

972,418 families in the state who receive federal food assistance could see lost or reduced benefits.

Zoom in: Among the five congressional districts that include San Diego County, along with portions of neighboring counties, the shutdown could hit 64,000 civilian workers, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Federal workers constitute 3.6% of the metro region's civilian workforce.

There are roughly 115,000 military personnel in San Diego County, according to the San Diego Military Advisory Council's latest economic impact report.

Nearly 380,000 people received food assistance in the county in September.

A shutdown would also affect national parks, potentially leading to the closures of destinations like Cabrillo National Monument or Joshua Tree National Park, which closed or limited access during the 2019 shutdown.

Most federal employees would be immediately furloughed without pay.

Those workers have always collected back pay after the government reopens, but that doesn't stop the immediate effects of going without a paycheck, particularly if the shutdown stretches.

Yes, but: Navy Federal Credit Union, as it has in past shutdowns, is offering its members who are active duty personnel, federal civilian employees and contractors paid directly by the U.S. government advances on their direct deposit.

The big picture: The U.S. Senate earlier this week passed a package to fund the government through mid-November.