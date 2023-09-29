2 hours ago - News

What a federal government shutdown would mean for San Diego

Andrew Keatts
Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

A federal government shutdown is getting closer to reality.

State of play: The House is expected to try to pass a stopgap spending bill on Friday, giving lawmakers Saturday to head off a shutdown.

Why it matters: A shutdown could mean the 142,000 federal civilian employees in California, more than any other state, will be furloughed or required to work without pay.

  • California is also home to 163,000 active duty military personnel who could be forced to work without pay.
  • 972,418 families in the state who receive federal food assistance could see lost or reduced benefits.

Zoom in: Among the five congressional districts that include San Diego County, along with portions of neighboring counties, the shutdown could hit 64,000 civilian workers, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Most federal employees would be immediately furloughed without pay.

  • Those workers have always collected back pay after the government reopens, but that doesn't stop the immediate effects of going without a paycheck, particularly if the shutdown stretches.

Yes, but: Navy Federal Credit Union, as it has in past shutdowns, is offering its members who are active duty personnel, federal civilian employees and contractors paid directly by the U.S. government advances on their direct deposit.

The big picture: The U.S. Senate earlier this week passed a package to fund the government through mid-November.

  • But spending cuts pushed by the Republican-led House have led to infighting among conservatives, intensifying the threat of a shutdown.
