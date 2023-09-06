Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism report; Chart: Axios Visuals

San Diego saw a significant decline in hate crimes last year, down 15% to 39 total offenses in 2022, according to a new report.

Meanwhile, hate crimes spiked in most of the nation's 10 largest cities, setting a record at 1,889 cases nationally.

Why it matters: It was the second straight year of increases in major metros' average number of hate crimes — typically defined as violence stemming from victims' race, color, sexuality, religion or national origin, Axios' Russell Contreras writes.

Context: San Diego's drop in hate crimes comes after the city hit a 12-year high in 2021 with 46 hate crimes reported, per the report. Those range from vandalism to threats to assault, SD Police Department data shows.

Zoom in: While the decline appears to be good news, these attacks are still prevalent locally.

San Diego Police are investigating an antisemitic hate crime near SDSU, where police say a local rabbi was attacked in late August.

The attack followed other recent antisemitic incidents, including racist flyers on cars in Allied Gardens area and swastikas drawn at UCSD's campus.

Between the lines: The types of incidents in the San Diego area, including 2019's deadly synagogue shooting in Poway, suggest the city is a microcosm of what's happening in cities across the country, the center's director Brian Levin told Axios.

By the numbers: The San Diego County District Attorney's Office filed charges in dozens of hate crime cases perpetrated by adult offenders over the last five years. The vast majority were race-related.

22 of 31 cases were race-based in 2018

15 of 30 cases in 2019

18 of 21 cases in 2020

25 of 30 cases in 2021

16 of 21 cases in 2022

Of note: Others involved sexual orientation, religion and gender bias.

The big picture: Los Angeles and Sacramento each hit a record number of hate crimes in 2022, while San Francisco and San Jose experienced dips, the report shows.

A decrease in hate crimes against Asian Americans contributed to that, yet California saw a rise in hate crimes overall.

What they're saying: San Diego's downtrend could be the "eye of the storm" as election season approaches, a time when hate crimes often spike in major cities, Levin warned.

These incidents also tend to pick up at the end of the year around religious holidays, he said.

Be smart: Witnesses and victims can report hate crimes to local law enforcement online or over the phone at (619) 515-8805.