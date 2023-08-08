San Diego travelers have a long wait for Global Entry
San Diego travelers hoping to get in on the Global Entry program — designed to speed up re-entry after international trips — should gear up for a long wait.
The big picture: Surging international travel demand is fueling record applications and long waits for Global Entry, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.
- San Diego is one of a handful of cities, including Portland and Salt Lake City, with wait times stretching into next year.
State of play: The next available in-person appointment — the final step in the process — at the Otay Mesa Enrollment Center near the Mexico border is on June 13, 2024.
- That's 310 days to complete enrollment, more than triple the average time it took to enroll in 2022, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.
- If you can't get an interview before your international trip, CBP also offers travelers Enrollment on Arrival at the San Diego International Airport for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants.
The intrigue: Travelers arriving on international flights at SAN can complete their interviews on site without a pre-scheduled appointment.
- Average monthly enrollments of this type have nearly doubled from 30,000 in spring 2022 to 59,000 so far this fiscal year, data shows.
- Appointment slots at the airport are full through Aug. 25, according to CBP.
How it works: After landing in an international terminal, follow the signs for "Enrollment on Arrival" to complete your interview with a CBP officer.
- You'll need a passport and documents proving residency like a standard interview.
Of note: Cancellations can change appointment availability, so check the website for earlier opportunities.
Between the lines: Americans don't need Global Entry for international travel like a passport, but they're signing up for the "Trusted Traveler Program" at a record pace.
- CBP is on track to receive 3.2 million-plus Global Entry applications for the 2023 fiscal year that runs through Sept. 30.
- This would beat the record of 2.95 million applications set during the government agency's 2022 fiscal year.
Be smart: The first Monday of each month is a good time to check for an interview.
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.