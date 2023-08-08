Share on email (opens in new window)

San Diego travelers hoping to get in on the Global Entry program — designed to speed up re-entry after international trips — should gear up for a long wait.

The big picture: Surging international travel demand is fueling record applications and long waits for Global Entry, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

San Diego is one of a handful of cities, including Portland and Salt Lake City, with wait times stretching into next year.

State of play: The next available in-person appointment — the final step in the process — at the Otay Mesa Enrollment Center near the Mexico border is on June 13, 2024.

That's 310 days to complete enrollment, more than triple the average time it took to enroll in 2022, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

If you can't get an interview before your international trip, CBP also offers travelers Enrollment on Arrival at the San Diego International Airport for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants.

The intrigue: Travelers arriving on international flights at SAN can complete their interviews on site without a pre-scheduled appointment.

Average monthly enrollments of this type have nearly doubled from 30,000 in spring 2022 to 59,000 so far this fiscal year, data shows.

Appointment slots at the airport are full through Aug. 25, according to CBP.

How it works: After landing in an international terminal, follow the signs for "Enrollment on Arrival" to complete your interview with a CBP officer.

You'll need a passport and documents proving residency like a standard interview.

Of note: Cancellations can change appointment availability, so check the website for earlier opportunities.

Between the lines: Americans don't need Global Entry for international travel like a passport, but they're signing up for the "Trusted Traveler Program" at a record pace.

CBP is on track to receive 3.2 million-plus Global Entry applications for the 2023 fiscal year that runs through Sept. 30.

This would beat the record of 2.95 million applications set during the government agency's 2022 fiscal year.

Be smart: The first Monday of each month is a good time to check for an interview.