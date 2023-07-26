27 mins ago - Food and Drink
The most popular place to get ice cream in San Diego
Baskin Robbins is the most common ice cream chain across San Diego County, with Coldstone Creamery a close second.
By the numbers: There are 20 Baskin Robbins from San Ysidro to Oceanside, 19 Coldstones and 10 La Michoacanas, per an Axios analysis of Yelp data.
Reality check: The shop with 31 flavors might be the easiest to find, but that hardly means it's the best. Here are some of our favorite spots to get a scoop:
- Local creameries with no more than a handful of locations won't crack this kind of ranking.
- Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, an old school classic
- Gelato 101 by Bottego Italiana, smooth and creamy gelato
- North Park Creamery, organic soft serve
- Stella Jean's, small-batch ice cream with fun flavors
- MooTime Creamery, slow-churned and made from scratch
- Bobboi Gelato, traditional and unique flavors
- Baked Bear, build your own ice cream sandwich
