The most popular place to get ice cream in San Diego

Kate Murphy
Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews. Counties with ties were awarded to the more nationally popular chain;  Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Baskin Robbins is the most common ice cream chain across San Diego County, with Coldstone Creamery a close second.

By the numbers: There are 20 Baskin Robbins from San Ysidro to Oceanside, 19 Coldstones and 10 La Michoacanas, per an Axios analysis of Yelp data.

Reality check: The shop with 31 flavors might be the easiest to find, but that hardly means it's the best. Here are some of our favorite spots to get a scoop:

  • Local creameries with no more than a handful of locations won't crack this kind of ranking.

