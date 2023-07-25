Sniffspot brings Airbnb-style dog parks to San Diego
If you're looking for something more exclusive than a public park or you don't have easy-to-access green space, Sniffspot offers the backyard space your dog deserves.
What's happening: The Seattle-based company provides an Airbnb-style service in which people rent out their backyards or private land as "dog parks" in every state, Axios' Melissa Santos writes.
- In the San Diego area, the app offers over 80 fields or fully fenced backyards you can rent for your canine companions, including a handful with pools.
- Prices typically range from about $5 to $25 an hour per pup.
Why it matters: The dozens of off-leash parks, dog-friendly beaches and hiking trails throughout San Diego aren't always convenient. Plus, some dogs don't do well when dozens of other pups are running around, and could use a private, fenced play area.
Of note: Sniffspot says some of its hosts make more than $3,000 a month renting out their unused land.
