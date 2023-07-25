Sniffspot brings Airbnb-style dog parks to San Diego

If you're looking for something more exclusive than a public park or you don't have easy-to-access green space, Sniffspot offers the backyard space your dog deserves.

What's happening: The Seattle-based company provides an Airbnb-style service in which people rent out their backyards or private land as "dog parks" in every state, Axios' Melissa Santos writes.

In the San Diego area, the app offers over 80 fields or fully fenced backyards you can rent for your canine companions, including a handful with pools.

Prices typically range from about $5 to $25 an hour per pup.

Why it matters: The dozens of off-leash parks, dog-friendly beaches and hiking trails throughout San Diego aren't always convenient. Plus, some dogs don't do well when dozens of other pups are running around, and could use a private, fenced play area.

Of note: Sniffspot says some of its hosts make more than $3,000 a month renting out their unused land.