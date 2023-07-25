2 hours ago - Things to Do

Sniffspot brings Airbnb-style dog parks to San Diego

Kate Murphy
A white mini-goldendoodle puppy holds an orange tennis ball in its mouth while running at a grassy dog park.

Kate's mini goldendoodle Penny loves playing with her friends at Poinsettia Community Park. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

If you're looking for something more exclusive than a public park or you don't have easy-to-access green space, Sniffspot offers the backyard space your dog deserves.

What's happening: The Seattle-based company provides an Airbnb-style service in which people rent out their backyards or private land as "dog parks" in every state, Axios' Melissa Santos writes.

  • In the San Diego area, the app offers over 80 fields or fully fenced backyards you can rent for your canine companions, including a handful with pools.
  • Prices typically range from about $5 to $25 an hour per pup.

Why it matters: The dozens of off-leash parks, dog-friendly beaches and hiking trails throughout San Diego aren't always convenient. Plus, some dogs don't do well when dozens of other pups are running around, and could use a private, fenced play area.

Of note: Sniffspot says some of its hosts make more than $3,000 a month renting out their unused land.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more