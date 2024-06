Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sanguich de Miami has the best Cuban sandwich in the 305, according to our readers. The Little Havana hotspot defeated Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop with 68% of the vote in the championship round of our March Madness-style bracket.

Why it matters: Sanguich went from a shipping container pop-up to a Michelin Guide mainstay that seems to always have a line out the door.

The Infatuation Miami has proclaimed it Miami's best Cuban sandwich.

State of plate: The restaurant's Cuban sandwich ($13.49) features slow-cooked pork butt marinated for a week in garlic and spices and pressed between house-made bread.

The latest: This is a big week for Sanguich, which is opening a bigger location in Coral Gables Friday.

There's also a takeout-only ventanita in Little Haiti.

What's next: Husband and wife owners Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero are planning to open another location at Bayside Marketplace, the Miami Herald reports.

We don't have a fancy trophy for the winner, but who knows: Manny and the Axios Miami team might be dropping by soon to congratulate the Sanguich staff.

If you go: The Little Havana location is at 2057 SW 8th St. Open daily from 10am–6pm.

The Little Haiti ventanita is at 6500 NE 2nd Ave. Open daily for pickup and delivery, 11am–7pm.

The Coral Gables location is at The Plaza, 111 Palermo Ave., Suite 103. Open 10am–9pm Monday through Thursday, 10am–11pm Friday and Saturday, and 10am–8pm Sunday.