Panthers celebrate after scoring against the New York Rangers in Game 6 during the Eastern Conference finals. Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Florida Panthers' second consecutive go at the Stanley Cup begins tomorrow at home against the Edmonton Oilers. Why it matters: This would be the team's first championship in franchise history.

Last year, the team lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the final.

They're the first team that's lost in the final and returned the following season since the 2009 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Stunning stat: At 2,541 miles, this is the farthest distance between the two final teams in NHL history, For the Win reported.

The trip between South Florida and Edmonton, in Alberta, Canada, is about six hours.

ICYMI: The cats clinched their spot in the Cup Final on Saturday, beating the New York Rangers 2–1 in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena.

What we're watching: The Panthers are up against one the best players in the league, center Connor McDavid.

But the cats' defense has been among the league's best this season, giving up the fewest goals in the regular season and an average of 1.41 goals per game in the playoffs, per the Herald.

High stakes: The winner of Game 1 has won the final 76% of the time, including the last three winners, according to ESPN.

If you go: Tickets for Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena start around $314 on SeatGeek. Or you can watch from home on ABC.