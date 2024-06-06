4 hours ago - News

Like Uber, but with guns. New car service expands to Miami

headshot
Black Wolf founder Kerry KingBrown escorts a passenger out of their rideshare vehicle

Photo: Courtesy of Black Wolf

With Miami's newest rideshare service, your driver could be packing heat.

State of play: Black Wolf, a gun-toting, TikTok famous rideshare service, recently expanded to Miami with a fleet of armed drivers from police, military and security backgrounds.

Zoom in: Founder Kerry KingBrown — a private security guard and University of Miami alumnus — launched the company in Atlanta in 2023 and now has 25 drivers across Miami, Fort Lauderdale and other Florida cities.

How it works: Riders can request an armed or unarmed driver.

  • The drivers must have at least four years of policing, military or private security experience, KingBrown says.
  • Front-facing cameras in the car record live video of the trip.

By the numbers: Rides cost more than the average Uber or Lyft, but KingBrown says prices are comparable to the high-end Uber Black.

  • A 15-minute drive from Miami City Hall to Domino Park in Little Havana with an armed driver could run you $76.58, per the app.

Zoom out: KingBrown ran into regulatory issues in Georgia last year, when a judge ruled that he had marketed Black Wolf as a private security company without the proper licensing.

  • The judge issued a cease-and-desist order preventing him from "engaging in the practice of private security in Georgia."

The other side: KingBrown tells Axios the court order only applied to his private security company and the Black Wolf app has never stopped operating in Georgia.

The intrigue: KingBrown has previously said his drivers serve as bodyguards, but he told Axios that Black Wolf is a tech company — not a security firm.

  • He says drivers are responsible for safely transporting a rider, but security services don't continue once they're dropped off.
  • "It's not their job to go out there and put themselves at risk."
