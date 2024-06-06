Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

With Miami's newest rideshare service, your driver could be packing heat. State of play: Black Wolf, a gun-toting, TikTok famous rideshare service, recently expanded to Miami with a fleet of armed drivers from police, military and security backgrounds.

Zoom in: Founder Kerry KingBrown — a private security guard and University of Miami alumnus — launched the company in Atlanta in 2023 and now has 25 drivers across Miami, Fort Lauderdale and other Florida cities.

How it works: Riders can request an armed or unarmed driver.

The drivers must have at least four years of policing, military or private security experience, KingBrown says.

Front-facing cameras in the car record live video of the trip.

By the numbers: Rides cost more than the average Uber or Lyft, but KingBrown says prices are comparable to the high-end Uber Black.

A 15-minute drive from Miami City Hall to Domino Park in Little Havana with an armed driver could run you $76.58, per the app.

Zoom out: KingBrown ran into regulatory issues in Georgia last year, when a judge ruled that he had marketed Black Wolf as a private security company without the proper licensing.

The judge issued a cease-and-desist order preventing him from "engaging in the practice of private security in Georgia."

The other side: KingBrown tells Axios the court order only applied to his private security company and the Black Wolf app has never stopped operating in Georgia.

The intrigue: KingBrown has previously said his drivers serve as bodyguards, but he told Axios that Black Wolf is a tech company — not a security firm.