A promotional photo for "An awkward conversation in the shadow of Mount Morah." Photo: Courtesy of City Theater

Experience theater a bit differently this month, with fast-paced short plays written by local and national playwrights. State of plays: "Summer Shorts: Flipping the Script" previews Thursday night at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County before its opening night Friday.

The program – presented by City Theater and the Arsht Center – is entering its 27th year.

Each nightly showing will include eight 10-minute plays and runs through June 23 at the Carnival Studio Theater.

If you go: Tickets start at $50. VIP tickets are $75. Student and teacher tickets are $15 with code "EDU15."