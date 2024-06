🙏 Miami Heat Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning revealed he was diagnosed with Stage 3 prostate cancer and had his prostate removed in March. (ESPN)

Mourning, the Heat's director of player programs and development, is now cancer free and urging men to undergo prostate screenings.

Former Miami City Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla is under investigation for possible witness tampering in his bribery and money laundering case. (Miami Herald)

🚔 Singer Sean Kingston was booked into a Broward County jail on Sunday, where he faces charges of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and identity theft. (Associated Press)