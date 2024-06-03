Homebuying power plummets in Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: RealtyHop; Chart: Axios Visuals Buying a house in Miami is three times more unaffordable for average families today compared to 1970, according to a new RealtyHop study. Why it matters: Buying a house is far less accessible than it was for previous generations.

By the numbers: Homebuying power in Miami decreased 69% from 1970 to 2022, according to the study. It's down 71% in Hialeah.

Homebuying power is the ratio of annual income versus the average house price in 1970 (when boomers started buying starter homes) compared to 2022.

Reality check: Mortgage rates were in the double digits in the 1970s and 80s. Today they're hovering around 7%.