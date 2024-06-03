Homebuying power plummets in Miami

Miami
Buying a house in Miami is three times more unaffordable for average families today compared to 1970, according to a new RealtyHop study.
Why it matters: Buying a house is far less accessible than it was for previous generations.
By the numbers: Homebuying power in Miami decreased 69% from 1970 to 2022, according to the study. It's down 71% in Hialeah.
Reality check: Mortgage rates were in the double digits in the 1970s and 80s. Today they're hovering around 7%.
Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.