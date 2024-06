Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Welcome, June. Here's what's happening to ring in the first weekend of the month. Kick off Pride Month celebrations Friday night.

Pride at the Park welcomes baseball fans to loanDepot Park as the Marlins take on the Rangers. Tickets, which start at $20, include a team-branded Pride fan.

welcomes baseball fans to loanDepot Park as the Marlins take on the Rangers. Tickets, which start at $20, include a team-branded Pride fan. Wynwood Pride's launch party at the Arlo Wynwood Hotel rooftop features live music and food for partygoers. Saturday, 5pm–midnight. $25.

Get outdoors for the Miami/Bahamas Goombay Festival in Coconut Grove.

The free event features junkanoos, live DJs, vendors and live performances all weekend.

Friday (6pm–9pm), Saturday (11am–8pm) and Sunday (12–8pm).

Party at Club Space before it closes for the summer.