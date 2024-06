🏒 The Panthers are one win away from the Stanley Cup Final after beating New York last night. (CBS Sports)

Florida leads the Eastern Conference Final 3-2. Game 6 is Saturday night in Sunrise.

🤝 Two Miami natives and longtime friends that went viral for their 2007 homemade music video "Chongalicious" are set to make a TV series with CBS Studios based on their characters from the video, the Chonga Girls. (New Times)

🥳 Sunny's Steakhouse, a beloved pandemic-era pop-up from the team behind Jaguar Sun, is expected to reopen with a permanent Little River location this fall at the original Lot 6 space. (Time Out)

A high-ranking member in Gov. Ron DeSantis' Florida State Guard has been accused of repeatedly making unwanted sexual advances toward a woman he supervised. This is not the first time members of the guard have been accused of sexual harassment. (Miami Herald)