Tyler Herro smiles during a playoff game against the Boston Celtics in April. Photo: Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro's house is for sale, and the listing has some fans online speculating about his next move. The intrigue: While the house was listed around the same time rumors surfaced of Herro being traded, there's still no indication the Heat are letting him go.

By the numbers: Herro purchased the home in 2022 for $10.5 million, setting a record for the highest sale in the area, according to The Real Deal.

It's listed for $12.2 million.

Between the lines: The listing agent would not confirm the property was Herro's.