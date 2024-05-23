Miami Heat player Tyler Herro selling Pinecrest home
Miami Heat star Tyler Herro's house is for sale, and the listing has some fans online speculating about his next move.
The intrigue: While the house was listed around the same time rumors surfaced of Herro being traded, there's still no indication the Heat are letting him go.
By the numbers: Herro purchased the home in 2022 for $10.5 million, setting a record for the highest sale in the area, according to The Real Deal.
Between the lines: The listing agent would not confirm the property was Herro's.
- But property appraisal records indicate it's owned by the same trust that purchased the home in 2022. (Herro owns the trust, per the Real Deal.)
