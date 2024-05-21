The Doral City Council walked back its support of a resolution calling for "an immediate and permanent end to all hostilities" in Israel and Gaza, but failed to pass a replacement measure proposed by the mayor. Why it matters: Following political backlash over the May 8 resolution, Mayor Christi Fraga last week reversed course with a new resolution that said the "Hamas terrorist organization must be defeated in order for there to be peace and security."

But on Tuesday, her new measure fell short, with council members Digna Cabral, Vice Mayor Oscar Puig-Corve and Maureen Porras — the members who after the fact voiced opposition to the original resolution — voting against the proposal.

Between the lines: Cabral said the council should gather input from the community before adopting a replacement resolution.

Catch up quick: On May 8, the council unanimously supported a peace resolution that called for the restoration of food, water and electricity in Gaza and for the "protection and security of all innocent civilians."

Less than a week later, Fraga backtracked, calling the action "well-intended" but "naive" and "fundamentally flawed" before presenting a new resolution that made no mention of humanitarian assistance and the need for peace.

Some members of the community said the new draft was one-sided and was crafted with no involvement from the Muslim community.

Friction point: "It was a surprise to see councilwoman Cabral stand for the same proposition [as us]," Zohra Mehdi Khorashi, an advocate for Palestinian liberation who helped craft the original resolution and opposed the replacement, told Axios Tuesday.

"It'll be interesting to see if she's willing to work with both the Muslim and Jewish communities" to draft the new resolution, he said.

What they're saying: About a dozen Doral community members urged the council to reject Fraga's new resolution and uphold the call for peace.

Few people spoke against the May 8 resolution, calling for a new motion that supported Israel's right to defend itself. (Two of them were elected officials.)

What's next: The council is expected to draft a new resolution to be voted on during its next meeting in June.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Vice Mayor Oscar Puig-Corve (not Council Member Rafael Pineyro) joined members Digna Cabral and Maureen Porras in voting against the new resolution.