Updated 40 mins ago - News

Doral revokes Gaza peace resolution, delays adoption of replacement

headshot
Illustration of the flags of Israel and Palestine over a divided blue and green background.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Doral City Council walked back its support of a resolution calling for "an immediate and permanent end to all hostilities" in Israel and Gaza, but failed to pass a replacement measure proposed by the mayor.

Why it matters: Following political backlash over the May 8 resolution, Mayor Christi Fraga last week reversed course with a new resolution that said the "Hamas terrorist organization must be defeated in order for there to be peace and security."

  • But on Tuesday, her new measure fell short, with council members Digna Cabral, Vice Mayor Oscar Puig-Corve and Maureen Porras — the members who after the fact voiced opposition to the original resolution — voting against the proposal.

Between the lines: Cabral said the council should gather input from the community before adopting a replacement resolution.

Catch up quick: On May 8, the council unanimously supported a peace resolution that called for the restoration of food, water and electricity in Gaza and for the "protection and security of all innocent civilians."

  • Less than a week later, Fraga backtracked, calling the action "well-intended" but "naive" and "fundamentally flawed" before presenting a new resolution that made no mention of humanitarian assistance and the need for peace.
  • Some members of the community said the new draft was one-sided and was crafted with no involvement from the Muslim community.

Friction point: "It was a surprise to see councilwoman Cabral stand for the same proposition [as us]," Zohra Mehdi Khorashi, an advocate for Palestinian liberation who helped craft the original resolution and opposed the replacement, told Axios Tuesday.

  • "It'll be interesting to see if she's willing to work with both the Muslim and Jewish communities" to draft the new resolution, he said.

What they're saying: About a dozen Doral community members urged the council to reject Fraga's new resolution and uphold the call for peace.

  • Few people spoke against the May 8 resolution, calling for a new motion that supported Israel's right to defend itself. (Two of them were elected officials.)

What's next: The council is expected to draft a new resolution to be voted on during its next meeting in June.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Vice Mayor Oscar Puig-Corve (not Council Member Rafael Pineyro) joined members Digna Cabral and Maureen Porras in voting against the new resolution.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more