Miami-Dade proposes donating land to build affordable housing
Miami-Dade County commissioners will consider giving away $3.2 million worth of surplus land to develop affordable housing.
Why it matters: Miami is in a housing crisis and the county wants to provide an incentive for developers to build new units "as soon as possible."
By the numbers: The proposal, scheduled for a vote today, would have the county sell 26 government-owned properties in Commission District 2 at just $10 apiece.
- The most expensive property on the list is a 9,130-square-foot vacant lot valued at just under $193,000.
- The resolution, sponsored by District 2 Commissioner Marleine Bastien, says the properties have been "long vacant."
How it works: As part of the county's Infill Housing Program, the properties would only be sold or rented to households with incomes under 120% of the area's median income.
- If the land is not developed within two years, it can revert back to the county.
- The county has given away hundreds of surplus lots as part of the program.
