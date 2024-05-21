Miami-Dade County commissioners will consider giving away $3.2 million worth of surplus land to develop affordable housing. Why it matters: Miami is in a housing crisis and the county wants to provide an incentive for developers to build new units "as soon as possible."

By the numbers: The proposal, scheduled for a vote today, would have the county sell 26 government-owned properties in Commission District 2 at just $10 apiece.

The most expensive property on the list is a 9,130-square-foot vacant lot valued at just under $193,000.

The resolution, sponsored by District 2 Commissioner Marleine Bastien, says the properties have been "long vacant."

How it works: As part of the county's Infill Housing Program, the properties would only be sold or rented to households with incomes under 120% of the area's median income.