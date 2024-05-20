The big picture: The resegregation of America's public schools coincides with the rise of charter schools and school choice options, in addition to civil rights groups turning away from desegregation battles.
Florida is home to four of the largest 10 school districts in the country: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough and Palm Beach counties.
The state had some of the largest increases in integration after the 1960s, but has had large declines as programs were dissolved since a peak in the early 1980s, according to the UCLA study of federal data.
By the numbers: Across the state, data shows that segregation has risen in the last two decades between Black and white students, increasing from 36% in 1991 to 42% in 2022.
Segregation between white and Hispanic students, however, decreased during the same time frame, dipping from 47% to 35%.
Between the lines: Segregation in the data looks at student enrollment, with the number of intensely segregated schools defined as schools that are 90%–100% non-white students.
Zoom in: In Miami-Dade County, the state's largest district and the country's third largest, data shows that segregation between white and Black students increased from 47% in 1991 to 61% in 2022, while it decreased from nearly 30% to just under 20% between white and Hispanic students.
What they're saying: "I'm not surprised by the data at all," Daniella Pierre, president of the Miami-Dade chapter of the NAACP, tells Axios.
At play, she argues, is that some Black students are regulated to certain schools or must travel elsewhere to participate in specific programs offered outside of their neighborhood.
Another consideration is the housing crisis, she says, which has impacted certain communities more than others.