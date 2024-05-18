What $700K gets you in these Miami neighborhoods
Aspiring homebuyers trying to stretch their dollars might find more value the further south or west they move.
Zoom in: The cheapest single-family home for sale in Coral Gables is $720,000, according to a recent Zillow search.
- That will get you a 668-square-foot "tiny house" with one bedroom and a bathroom in the City Beautiful.
- The luxury home, built in 1933 and tucked inside the Coral Rock Village, has a rooftop terrace, marble floors and "sophisticated loft design."
Thirty-five miles south in Homestead, $700,000 can get you a four-bed, two-bath home with nearly 1,500 square feet of living space.
- The 1972 construction has a pool, high-impact windows, a new roof and sits on an oversized 13,125 square-foot lot.
In northwest Dade, a 2023 build in a gated Westview community is currently listed for $675,000.
- It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and is just under 2,000 square feet. It has a cozy backyard, too.
- The monthly $230 HOA fee gives you access to a community pool, clubhouse, gym, playground and dog park.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more