What $700K gets you in these Miami neighborhoods

Aspiring homebuyers trying to stretch their dollars might find more value the further south or west they move. Zoom in: The cheapest single-family home for sale in Coral Gables is $720,000, according to a recent Zillow search.

That will get you a 668-square-foot "tiny house" with one bedroom and a bathroom in the City Beautiful.

The luxury home, built in 1933 and tucked inside the Coral Rock Village, has a rooftop terrace, marble floors and "sophisticated loft design."

Thirty-five miles south in Homestead, $700,000 can get you a four-bed, two-bath home with nearly 1,500 square feet of living space.

The 1972 construction has a pool, high-impact windows, a new roof and sits on an oversized 13,125 square-foot lot.

1731 NW 10th Ave. in Homestead. Photo: Courtesy of Josiah Abreu

In northwest Dade, a 2023 build in a gated Westview community is currently listed for $675,000.