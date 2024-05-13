32 mins ago - News

Heat star Jimmy Butler to open Design District coffee shop

ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat poses outside his door for "Big Face Coffee" as part of the NBA Restart 2020 on September 29, 2020

Jimmy Butler poses outside his door for BigFace Coffee in an Orlando hotel room. Photo: Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Heat star Jimmy Butler will soon open up a coffee shop in the Design District.

What they're saying: Butler told GQ he's opening up his first physical BigFace store in September.

  • He might even work a few shifts as a barista, but he'll charge you extra, per GQ.

Catch up fast: Butler's coffee empire started in 2020, when he brought his french press to the NBA's COVID "bubble" in Orlando.

Fun fact: Butler employs his own personal barista and says he can drink 10 cappuccinos a day.

What they're saying: "Dreams change each and every day," Butler tells GQ. "Ten years ago, it wasn't my dream to open a coffee brand or open a coffee shop. But it was once I got into coffee."

Of note: Amid speculation about Butler's future with the Heat, he tells GQ he wants to retire in Miami.

  • "I feel at home, man. I really care about the city, I really care about the people in this city. Miami has embraced me."
