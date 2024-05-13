Heat star Jimmy Butler to open Design District coffee shop
Heat star Jimmy Butler will soon open up a coffee shop in the Design District.
What they're saying: Butler told GQ he's opening up his first physical BigFace store in September.
- He might even work a few shifts as a barista, but he'll charge you extra, per GQ.
Catch up fast: Butler's coffee empire started in 2020, when he brought his french press to the NBA's COVID "bubble" in Orlando.
Fun fact: Butler employs his own personal barista and says he can drink 10 cappuccinos a day.
What they're saying: "Dreams change each and every day," Butler tells GQ. "Ten years ago, it wasn't my dream to open a coffee brand or open a coffee shop. But it was once I got into coffee."
Of note: Amid speculation about Butler's future with the Heat, he tells GQ he wants to retire in Miami.
- "I feel at home, man. I really care about the city, I really care about the people in this city. Miami has embraced me."
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more