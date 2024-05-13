Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Jimmy Butler poses outside his door for BigFace Coffee in an Orlando hotel room. Photo: Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Heat star Jimmy Butler will soon open up a coffee shop in the Design District. What they're saying: Butler told GQ he's opening up his first physical BigFace store in September.

He might even work a few shifts as a barista, but he'll charge you extra, per GQ.

Catch up fast: Butler's coffee empire started in 2020, when he brought his french press to the NBA's COVID "bubble" in Orlando.

He went viral for selling $20 cups of coffee to his fellow basketball players.

He started the BigFace brand in 2021 and has hosted several pop-up events with a mobile coffee shop. He also sells apparel and coffee on his website.

Fun fact: Butler employs his own personal barista and says he can drink 10 cappuccinos a day.

What they're saying: "Dreams change each and every day," Butler tells GQ. "Ten years ago, it wasn't my dream to open a coffee brand or open a coffee shop. But it was once I got into coffee."

Of note: Amid speculation about Butler's future with the Heat, he tells GQ he wants to retire in Miami.