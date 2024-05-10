7 hours ago - News

Miami Beach police unveil promotional Rolls-Royce

A Rolls Royce police promo car.

Miami Beach Police Department unveiled a promotional Rolls-Royce to attract recruits. Photo: @MiamiBeachPD via X

The Miami Beach Police Department hopes to attract recruits with a new luxury car — but not for them to drive on patrol.

Driving the news: The department yesterday unveiled a promotional Rolls-Royce loaned by Braman Motors and wrapped in MBPD's black-and-white patrol design.

  • Braman retains ownership of the luxury car and sponsored all costs associated with wrapping it, MBPD spokesperson Christopher Bess tells Axios.
  • It will appear at recruitment events until the dealership wants to take it back.

What they're saying: Bess called the partnership "an innovative and fun way to connect with the consumer market" as agencies across the nation grapple with hiring and retention struggles.

