Miami Beach police unveil promotional Rolls-Royce
The Miami Beach Police Department hopes to attract recruits with a new luxury car — but not for them to drive on patrol.
Driving the news: The department yesterday unveiled a promotional Rolls-Royce loaned by Braman Motors and wrapped in MBPD's black-and-white patrol design.
- Braman retains ownership of the luxury car and sponsored all costs associated with wrapping it, MBPD spokesperson Christopher Bess tells Axios.
- It will appear at recruitment events until the dealership wants to take it back.
What they're saying: Bess called the partnership "an innovative and fun way to connect with the consumer market" as agencies across the nation grapple with hiring and retention struggles.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more