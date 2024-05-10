Cafecito: 👀 Formula 1’s Charles Leclerc has a new Miami home

🚢 The Navy unveiled the USS Miami, a new nuclear-powered attack submarine, to be christened by music superstar Gloria Estefan. (CBS Miami)

🗳️ The city of Miami commission has deferred a resolution that would've approved a settlement agreement with local voting rights groups that sued the city in 2022 after commissioners redrew city districts. (WLRN)

A federal judge ruled the city's updated map was racially gerrymandered and ordered the city to draw a new map of city voting districts.

🔑 Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc purchased a condo in the yet-to-be-built "signature residence" at the Edition Residences, Miami Edgewater, the waterfront high-rise. (New Times)