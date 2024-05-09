39 mins ago - News

How to celebrate Haitian pride in Miami this month

Celebrate Haitian Heritage Month at various events across South Florida.

I Am Little Haiti Exhibition: This free gallery exhibit, which opens this weekend at Green Space Miami, aims to spark dialogue about "communities amidst the risk of erasure" and reframe narratives about Little Haiti.

  • It's curated by Miami Herald photographer Carl-Philippe Juste and Florida International University professor Rebecca Friedman.
  • 6pm–9pm on Saturday at 7200 Biscayne Blvd.

North Miami's Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) is hosting various events this month:

The city of North Miami is hosting several events, including Haitian Konpa dance classes beginning this Tuesday at 6pm at The Katz Restaurant and Lounge.

  • There's another class May 21 at DaCave Miami and May 28 at Sommelier Valley.

Enjoy a night of Konpa, karaoke and comedy at the North Miami Beach Amphitheater at 6pm on May 19.

Wrap up the month with Jazz at MOCA, featuring Inez Barlatier, at 8pm on May 31 at the MOCA Plaza.

