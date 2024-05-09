Celebrate Haitian Heritage Month at various events across South Florida.
I Am Little Haiti Exhibition: This free gallery exhibit, which opens this weekend at Green Space Miami, aims to spark dialogue about "communities amidst the risk of erasure" and reframe narratives about Little Haiti.
It's curated by Miami Herald photographer Carl-Philippe Juste and Florida International University professor Rebecca Friedman.
6pm–9pm on Saturday at 7200 Biscayne Blvd.
North Miami's Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) is hosting various events this month: