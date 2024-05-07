Chinese residents say Florida's homebuying ban fuels discrimination

Chinese residents in Florida are voicing frustration about a new law that prohibits many Chinese citizens from buying property in the state, according to the New York Times. Why it matters: Residents argue the new law, which went into effect in July, has fueled discrimination against them as they try to buy a home and raised fears among some existing homeowners that they unintentionally violated the law, the outlet reported.

Some have considered moving out of the state as a result.

The big picture: Dozens of states have passed or are considering laws to restrict land purchases by Chinese citizens and companies in an effort to thwart what lawmakers say is a growing threat to national security.

Florida's is among the most far reaching, per the Times.

State of play: The law applies to people who are "domiciled" in China and don't hold U.S. citizenship or permanent residency.

Lobbyists for the hedge fund Citadel successfully secured an exemption for its Chinese workers on visas to buy homes, though with size and location restrictions, the outlet reported.

Yes, but: Some Asian Americans say the law has led to profiling of anyone thought to be Chinese, no matter their citizenship or residency status, the Times reported.

Others say the law has also had a chilling effect on the real estate industry in the state.

What we're watching: The law is being challenged in federal court by civil rights groups and residents who claim it violates the Constitution's Equal Protection Clause and the Fair Housing Act.