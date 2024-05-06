Publix remains king in Miami’s grocery wars

Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g., Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals Publix is again the most popular grocery store in Miami, beating its competitors by a landslide, with nearly 47% of the market in 2023, according to Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries. Mirroring the trends in 2022, Walmart and Costo were the second- and third-most popular grocers, with 15% and 8% of the local market share, respectively.

Why it matters: Publix's market domination in South Florida comes as the grocer increased its capital spending for the year to support store openings, remodels and technology improvements, according to Grocery Dive.

Last year, the chain opened two new stores in Hialeah and West Kendall, according to the Miami Herald, with plans to open more both in and outside Florida this year.

By the numbers: There are 245 Publix locations in the Miami metro area, and the chain reported more than $9.9 billion in sales last year, per the report.