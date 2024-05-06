Panthers face Bruins in Round 2 of NHL Playoffs
Having defeated their in-state rival, the Panthers face the Bruins in the second round of the NHL playoffs Monday night — with Boston seeking postseason revenge.
Flashback: Last season, the Bruins entered the playoffs as the best regular season team in NHL history, only to lose to Florida in Round 1.
- The Panthers entered that postseason as a wild card but went on a run to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights.
This time, the Panthers are the Atlantic Division's No. 1 seed and the Bruins come to South Florida as underdogs.
Yes, but: The Bruins defeated the Panthers all four times the teams played this season.
The intrigue: The Panthers enter the series with a rest advantage, having last played a week ago when they eliminated the Lightning in five games.
- Meanwhile, the Bruins ended a bruising series against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an overtime game seven victory on Saturday.
If you go: Tickets are still available for the series' first game at Amerant Bank Arena. Or watch at 8pm on ESPN.
