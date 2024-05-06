2 hours ago - Sports

Panthers face Bruins in Round 2 of NHL Playoffs

Florida Panthers right wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) tips the puck at Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark (35) during a game between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers on April 6, 2024, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Bruins enter the series as underdogs but they beat the Panthers all four times the teams played this season. Photo: Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Having defeated their in-state rival, the Panthers face the Bruins in the second round of the NHL playoffs Monday night — with Boston seeking postseason revenge.

Flashback: Last season, the Bruins entered the playoffs as the best regular season team in NHL history, only to lose to Florida in Round 1.

  • The Panthers entered that postseason as a wild card but went on a run to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights.

This time, the Panthers are the Atlantic Division's No. 1 seed and the Bruins come to South Florida as underdogs.

Yes, but: The Bruins defeated the Panthers all four times the teams played this season.

The intrigue: The Panthers enter the series with a rest advantage, having last played a week ago when they eliminated the Lightning in five games.

  • Meanwhile, the Bruins ended a bruising series against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an overtime game seven victory on Saturday.

If you go: Tickets are still available for the series' first game at Amerant Bank Arena. Or watch at 8pm on ESPN.

