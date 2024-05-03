Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Not interested in this weekend's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix? No sweat. There's plenty to do this weekend around town that doesn't involve fast cars. 📚 Little Haiti Book Festival: This year's free event is an all-day festival, featuring hands-on children's activities, dance and music performances, games, and panel discussions and interactive sessions.

Sunday, 11am at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

🍹 Cinco de Mayo Celebrations: Restaurants and bars throughout the city are offering food and drink deals all weekend long for the annual celebration, which we'd like to note is not Mexican Independence Day.

Time Out Miami's curated list features 25 deals and events.

Standouts include Coyo Taco's $5 margarita special on Sunday at each of its five locations, Magic 13 Brewery's weekend-long party with mariachi music, tacos and margaritas, and Caja Caliente's $5 beer and cocktails deal.

📸 City of Doral's Mother's Day Artisan Market will feature live music, photo opportunities and interactive activities.

The free event is on Saturday from 4pm–9pm at Downtown Doral Park.

🛍 Magic City Flea is a weekly pop-up vintage market that features small businesses and shops, live music, and food options from local vendors.