41 mins ago

Things to do this weekend: Cinco de Mayo events and more

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Not interested in this weekend's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix? No sweat. There's plenty to do this weekend around town that doesn't involve fast cars.

📚 Little Haiti Book Festival: This year's free event is an all-day festival, featuring hands-on children's activities, dance and music performances, games, and panel discussions and interactive sessions.

  • Sunday, 11am at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

🍹 Cinco de Mayo Celebrations: Restaurants and bars throughout the city are offering food and drink deals all weekend long for the annual celebration, which we'd like to note is not Mexican Independence Day.

  • Time Out Miami's curated list features 25 deals and events.
  • Standouts include Coyo Taco's $5 margarita special on Sunday at each of its five locations, Magic 13 Brewery's weekend-long party with mariachi music, tacos and margaritas, and Caja Caliente's $5 beer and cocktails deal.

📸 City of Doral's Mother's Day Artisan Market will feature live music, photo opportunities and interactive activities.

  • The free event is on Saturday from 4pm–9pm at Downtown Doral Park.

🛍 Magic City Flea is a weekly pop-up vintage market that features small businesses and shops, live music, and food options from local vendors.

  • Saturday, 12pm–6pm at 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood.
  • Sunday, 11am–6pm in the Design District.
