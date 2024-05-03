Your guide to the Miami Grand Prix

Miami is going racing this weekend, as the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix kicks off Friday at Hard Rock Stadium. Why it matters: F1 — an international racing championship — has exploded in popularity in the U.S. due to the Netflix docuseries "Formula 1: Drive to Survive."

The Miami Grand Prix, one of 24 races on this year's calendar, debuted at Hard Rock in 2022 as part of a 10-year contract.

How it works: Twenty drivers will race 57 laps around the Miami International Autodrome, navigating sharp turns and top-speed straightaways.

F1 cars can reach speeds of up to 235 mph and take corners at over 100 mph.

A Grand Prix weekend is made up of different practices and qualifying sessions, leading up to Sunday's race at 4pm.

New this year to Miami is the sprint race, a short race on Saturday before the big show that gives fans more to cheer for and awards extra points to drivers.

Star power: The Miami Grand Prix has attracted a lot of celebrities over the last two years, including Bad Bunny, Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos and Shakira.

This year, Latin Grammy award-winning singer Marc Anthony will perform the national anthem before the race. Kaytranada, Don Omar and Ed Sheeran will also perform over the Grand Prix weekend.

If you go: Official tickets to the Miami Grand Prix start at $450 for a three-day campus pass without an assigned seat. A three-day ticket with assigned seating cost $600, but sales are closed.

On the resale market, as of Thursday you could find a Friday practice session ticket for as low as $30 and a Saturday ticket for the sprint race and qualifying for $160.

Pro tip: If you need an F1 fun fact to act smart at the race, just complain about how Max Verstappen is winning way too much. (He will probably win the Miami GP like he's done the last two years.)