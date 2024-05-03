How to enjoy the Miami Grand Prix on a budget

Fans check out a Mercedes F1 car at a free event last year. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Don't want to pay hundreds to watch a car race when I-95 is already full of aspiring F1 drivers you can hate watch for free? Going to the Miami Grand Prix in person isn't the only way to enjoy the action.

You can also watch the race at home or at one of several watch parties happening around the city.

Esplanade at Aventura will have a giant screen broadcasting the Grand Prix on Saturday from noon–5pm and Sunday from 3:30pm–6:30pm. There will also be F1 car simulators and themed cocktails.

Racing Fan Fest, a free F1-themed event, returns to Wynwood from Thursday through Sunday with a Red Bull Racing model car, a pit-stop challenge and screens to watch the race.

Bodega South Beach will host an F1-themed party Saturday night with a guest DJ spinning into the morning. On Sunday from noon–2pm, there will be $5 draft margaritas for Cinco de Mayo.

There will also be watch parties at the Clevelander, Tacology, Playa, Cantina la Veinte and Mau Miami.

Williams Racing — home to the only American driver in F1 today, South Florida's own Logan Sargeant — will bring back its pop-up shop at 700 Lincoln Road this week.

Try out the team's driving simulators, see the FW46 show car on display and hear directly from Sargeant, fellow driver Alex Albon and former F1 champion Jenson Button during Q&A sessions beginning Tuesday afternoon.

💭 Martin's thought bubble: I attended the Miami Grand Prix in person last year, and it was amazing, but bouncing around the different events in the city was just as fun.