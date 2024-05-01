Cafecito: 🤩 Young Miko tours in South Florida

🤝 The Miccosukees tribe partnered with WildLandscapes International, a nonprofit land conservation group, to engineer a multimillion-dollar deal to hatch a plan for phasing out oil drilling within Big Cypress. (WLRN)

If finalized, the Collier family, which owns the majority of the mineral rights beneath the preserve, would give roughly 465,000 acres to the federal government.

❌ Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block the Biden administration's proposed updates to Title IX, which include protections for LGBTQ+ students and prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. (Florida Playbook)

🎤 Puerto Rican rapper-singer Young Miko is coming to South Florida, ending her tour with a concert at Hard Rock Live on Sept. 11. (New Times)