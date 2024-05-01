2 hours ago - News

Cafecito: 🤩 Young Miko tours in South Florida

🤝 The Miccosukees tribe partnered with WildLandscapes International, a nonprofit land conservation group, to engineer a multimillion-dollar deal to hatch a plan for phasing out oil drilling within Big Cypress. (WLRN)

  • If finalized, the Collier family, which owns the majority of the mineral rights beneath the preserve, would give roughly 465,000 acres to the federal government.

❌ Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block the Biden administration's proposed updates to Title IX, which include protections for LGBTQ+ students and prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. (Florida Playbook)

🎤 Puerto Rican rapper-singer Young Miko is coming to South Florida, ending her tour with a concert at Hard Rock Live on Sept. 11. (New Times)

