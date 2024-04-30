Cafecito: 🛳️ All aboard the Big Nude Boat

🍳 Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots in 2024 list featured three Miami restaurants: Wynwood's R House, Rosie's in Little River and Bistro Cafe. (Miami Herald)

Two Broward County eateries also made the list: Bulegreen Cafe Yard in Oakland Park and Java & Jam in Fort Lauderdale.

🗳️ Even if Florida voters approve amendments to protect abortion access and legalize recreational marijuana, it's likely both measures will face legal hurdles from lawmakers who have a history of watering down amendments they disapprove of. (Tampa Bay Times)

🍑 The Big Nude Boat is coming to Miami in 2025. The 11-day Caribbean cruise — a partnership between nude cruise company Bare Necessities and Norwegian Cruise Line — allows passengers to be naked when the ship is at sea or anchored in a port. (New Times)

🏗️ Grove Island residents are suing the city of Miami over a new residential building they argue was illegally approved and violates city code. (Miami Herald)