Vote for Miami's best pizza

We're searching for the best pizza in Miami — as voted by you, our readers.
Why it matters: Miami is a pizza city, home to old-school favorites and pandemic pop-ups that turned into mouth-watering mainstays.
- Our slices come in stars, squares and pie-angles. They're drunkenly devoured to the beat of live music and shipped across the country to devoted patrons.
How it works: We set up a March Madness bracket with 16 of Miami's most popular pizza spots.
- Starting today with Round 1, readers will vote for their favorite slice every day until a winner is crowned Friday.
The favorites: Our top seeds, based on your submissions, are Mister 01, Lucali, Andiamo! and Steve's Pizza.
Matchup to watch: Round 1 is full of matchups that can go either way, like Pummarola (8) vs. Old Greg's Pizza (9) and Miami Slice (6) vs. Stanzione 87 (11)
Vote here:
Remember: This highly unscientific survey is all about celebrating our shared love of pizza and the amazing servers, chefs and families who make the Miami food scene shine.
Caveat: There are many pizza spots that deserved to make the bracket, but we relied on reader submissions to create our Savory Sixteen.
- Honorable mentions include Paulo Luigi, Harry's Pizzeria, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, Casola's, Square Pie City, The Big Tomato and many, many more.