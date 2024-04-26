Apr 26, 2024 - News

Miami's best hotels praised by the Michelin Guide

headshot
headshot
A view of the beach is seen from the balcony of a guest room at the Faena Hotel

The Faena Hotel Miami Beach. Photo: Chris Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Michelin Guide this week released a new ranking of the best hotels in the country, and 10 Miami hotels made the cut.

Why it matters: Michelin is well known for handing out coveted stars to restaurants, but this is the first time it's honored hotels and resorts for having high standards and unique qualities.

Zoom in: Accolades for hotels range from one to three "Keys," with three being the best. Although Miami came up short in the Three Key category, four local hotels were named in the Two Key class and six for the One Key.

  • Six of our 10 honorees are in Miami Beach, three are in Miami proper and one is in Surfside.
  • Tampa and Orlando are the two other Florida cities on the list, with a total of five One Key hotels.

How it works: Michelin distinguishes between its hotel rankings as such: Three Keys for an extraordinary stay, Two Keys for an exceptional stay and One Key for a very special stay.

🔑 🔑 Miami's Two Key hotels

  • Mayfair House Hotel & Garden (Coconut Grove).
  • Faena Hotel Miami Beach.
  • Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club (Surfside).
  • The Setai Miami Beach.

🔑 One Key hotels

  • Mandarin Oriental Miami (Brickell).
  • Mr. C Miami (Coconut Grove).
  • 1 Hotel South Beach.
  • Esmé Miami Beach.
  • Hotel Greystone (Miami Beach).
  • The Betsy Hotel (Miami Beach).
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more