The Michelin Guide this week released a new ranking of the best hotels in the country, and 10 Miami hotels made the cut.

Why it matters: Michelin is well known for handing out coveted stars to restaurants, but this is the first time it's honored hotels and resorts for having high standards and unique qualities.

Zoom in: Accolades for hotels range from one to three "Keys," with three being the best. Although Miami came up short in the Three Key category, four local hotels were named in the Two Key class and six for the One Key.

Six of our 10 honorees are in Miami Beach, three are in Miami proper and one is in Surfside.

Tampa and Orlando are the two other Florida cities on the list, with a total of five One Key hotels.

How it works: Michelin distinguishes between its hotel rankings as such: Three Keys for an extraordinary stay, Two Keys for an exceptional stay and One Key for a very special stay.

🔑 🔑 Miami's Two Key hotels

Mayfair House Hotel & Garden (Coconut Grove).

Faena Hotel Miami Beach.

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club (Surfside).

The Setai Miami Beach.

🔑 One Key hotels