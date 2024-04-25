Who the Dolphins might draft, according to Miami sports writers
The 2024 NFL draft is Thursday, and the Dolphins have a first-round pick for the first time since 2021.
Why it matters: The Dolphins and their high-powered offense started last season off hot but fizzled out in the end, extending the team's playoff-victory drought to 23 straight years.
What we're watching: Miami has six picks in the draft, including a first-rounder at pick 21.
- Their top needs are an edge rusher, offensive tackle and guard/center, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Chris Perkins.
- Perkins has the Fins taking UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu with the 21st pick as veteran edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips recover from injuries.
- The Miami Herald's Greg Cote predicts the Fins will pick Duke center Graham Barton at 21 to replace Connor Williams.
How to watch: The seven-round draft runs from Thursday to Saturday.
- The festivities from Detroit begin Thursday at 8pm and will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
