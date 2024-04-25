Who the Dolphins might draft, according to Miami sports writers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier (left) and head coach Mike McDaniel (right). Photo: Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The 2024 NFL draft is Thursday, and the Dolphins have a first-round pick for the first time since 2021. Why it matters: The Dolphins and their high-powered offense started last season off hot but fizzled out in the end, extending the team's playoff-victory drought to 23 straight years.

What we're watching: Miami has six picks in the draft, including a first-rounder at pick 21.

Their top needs are an edge rusher, offensive tackle and guard/center, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Chris Perkins.

Perkins has the Fins taking UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu with the 21st pick as veteran edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips recover from injuries.

The Miami Herald's Greg Cote predicts the Fins will pick Duke center Graham Barton at 21 to replace Connor Williams.

How to watch: The seven-round draft runs from Thursday to Saturday.