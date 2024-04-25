A proposal to create low-income housing to lift people out of homelessness is getting pushback from Cutler Bay residents who don't want it in their backyard. Why it matters: The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, which is seeking to purchase a La Quinta Inn and convert it into apartments, says transitioning people from shelters to permanent housing is crucial to ending homelessness.

The proposed $14 million purchase for the hotel at 10821 Caribbean Blvd. needs approval from the County Commission, which is expected to take the issue up next month.

Friction point: Residents and elected officials have raised concerns about potential impacts on the planned redevelopment of the Southland Mall across the street.

At meetings and in social media posts, residents have even questioned whether their new neighbors would shoot up drugs, threaten nearby schools or become strippers to make ends meet.

"We know that these types of citizens need to be served, but where they need to be served is the real question," Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott said at a November workshop.

The other side: Ron Book, chairman of the county-affiliated Homeless Trust, says the community backlash is an example of NIMBYism — a "not in my backyard" aversion to projects in someone's part of town.

Meerbott tells Axios that the NIMBY tag is disrespectful and dismissive of the voices of residents who have a different vision for their town center district.

"The town has reluctantly accepted the establishment of a homeless site within our boundaries, yet we strongly oppose the chosen location."

Context: The village has no power to prevent the sale or the apartment conversion because the La Quinta Inn is located in a county-controlled rapid transit zone that allows such zoning, the Miami Herald reported.

The sale agreement has been in place since September 2023.

The other side: Book has tried to address community concerns by promising security, background screenings, and a ban on predators or pedophiles.

He has said he cannot deny applicants solely because of a felony conviction, as had been requested by some critics, but that every application will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The apartments would house about 107 tenants, and Book has committed that over 60% of them would be over 55 years old. (Cutler Bay wants the facility to exclusively serve those 65 and older.)

What they're saying: Book brought residents of a North Miami senior living complex to the November meeting to challenge stereotypes about those experiencing homelessness.

"They look just like the rest of our community, because they are."

The latest: County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, whose District 8 includes Cutler Bay, asked the county to search for alternative sites for the housing project, but staff found challenges with changing the location.