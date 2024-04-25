Apr 25, 2024 - News

🔥 Historic shooting performance

headshot
headshot
Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat celebrates a three-point basket as he runs past Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics

Tyler Herro celebrates a three-point basket during last night's game. Photo: Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Heat beat the Celtics, 111-101, last night to tie up their first-round playoff series 1-1.

Catch up fast: Missing star player Jimmy Butler with a sprained knee, Miami bounced back from a blowout loss in Game 1.

😳 Stunning stat: The Heat made a franchise playoff record 23 three-pointers and shot 53.5% from deep.

⭐️ MVPs: Tyler Herro had 24 points and 14 assists. Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 10 rebounds.

✈️ What's next: Games 3 and 4 will be Saturday and Monday at the Kaseya Center.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Miami in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more