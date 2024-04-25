🔥 Historic shooting performance

The Heat beat the Celtics, 111-101, last night to tie up their first-round playoff series 1-1.

Catch up fast: Missing star player Jimmy Butler with a sprained knee, Miami bounced back from a blowout loss in Game 1.

😳 Stunning stat: The Heat made a franchise playoff record 23 three-pointers and shot 53.5% from deep.

⭐️ MVPs: Tyler Herro had 24 points and 14 assists. Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 10 rebounds.

✈️ What's next: Games 3 and 4 will be Saturday and Monday at the Kaseya Center.