Apr 15, 2024 - News
The best time to sell a home in Miami might be June
Miami homes listed in early June sold for almost $13,000 more than during other times of the year, per a Zillow analysis of 2023 home sales.
The big picture: Nationally, May has long been the best month to list your house, but in 2023, sellers made the highest profits in the first two weeks of June, a Zillow study shows.
- This shift is largely due to mortgage rates, which cooled slightly in June and brought some buyers off the sidelines.
The other side: Buyers, if you want to avoid peak pricing, consider shopping outside of the spring and summer months.
What's next: Interest rate cuts aren't expected anytime soon, but if those rates do fall in 2024, we may have a second spring market.
