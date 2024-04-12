Cafecito: Voting maps based on race, judge rules

👀 Miami city attorney Victoria Méndez was removed from her position yesterday by the City Commission amid criticism of her performance. (Miami Herald)

💰 Méndez reportedly steered $10 million meant for citywide projects to the district of Commissioner Joe Carollo. (Miami Herald)

🗺️ Miami improperly sorted citizens by race in redrawing its City Commission map in 2022, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. (WLRN)

The judge ruled that the city violated residents' constitutional rights when it redrew its voting map to maintain three Hispanic districts, one Black district and an "Anglo" district.

🪑 Miami city manager Art Noriega said his office would stop purchasing furniture from his wife's family's company after WLRN reported the city had spent more than $440,000 with the company since Noriega took office. (The Herald)

⚽️ Concacaf fined Inter Miami for "lack of security" at its stadium after a heated argument broke out after an April 3 loss between star player Lionel Messi and an opposing coach. (The Herald)