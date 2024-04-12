Cafecito: Voting maps based on race, judge rules
👀 Miami city attorney Victoria Méndez was removed from her position yesterday by the City Commission amid criticism of her performance. (Miami Herald)
💰 Méndez reportedly steered $10 million meant for citywide projects to the district of Commissioner Joe Carollo. (Miami Herald)
🗺️ Miami improperly sorted citizens by race in redrawing its City Commission map in 2022, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. (WLRN)
- The judge ruled that the city violated residents' constitutional rights when it redrew its voting map to maintain three Hispanic districts, one Black district and an "Anglo" district.
🪑 Miami city manager Art Noriega said his office would stop purchasing furniture from his wife's family's company after WLRN reported the city had spent more than $440,000 with the company since Noriega took office. (The Herald)
⚽️ Concacaf fined Inter Miami for "lack of security" at its stadium after a heated argument broke out after an April 3 loss between star player Lionel Messi and an opposing coach. (The Herald)
