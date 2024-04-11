🔥 1 hot home to go

3 hours ago - News
Miami nightlife impresario David Grutman and his wife, designer Isabela Grutman, have listed their condo at Zaha Hadid's One Thousand Museum for $7.2 million.
- The Grutmans' condo is 4,600 square feet, with four suites, five bathrooms and panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the city.
- The curvy luxury condo tower — which was designed by the late Pritzker prize-winning architect and has a rooftop helipad — also claims David and Victoria Beckham among its celebrity owners.
