🔥 1 hot home to go

Miami nightlife impresario David Grutman and his wife, designer Isabela Grutman, have listed their condo at Zaha Hadid's One Thousand Museum for $7.2 million.

The Grutmans' condo is 4,600 square feet, with four suites, five bathrooms and panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the city.

Photo: Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer