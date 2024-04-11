🔥 1 hot home to go

3 hours ago - News

The salon at David and Isabela Grutman condo, with panoramic views to Biscayne Bay and city vistas.

The condo has panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the city. Photo: Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer

Miami nightlife impresario David Grutman and his wife, designer Isabela Grutman, have listed their condo at Zaha Hadid's One Thousand Museum for $7.2 million.

  • The Grutmans' condo is 4,600 square feet, with four suites, five bathrooms and panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the city.
A view from the condo's patio.
Photo: Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer
  • The curvy luxury condo tower — which was designed by the late Pritzker prize-winning architect and has a rooftop helipad — also claims David and Victoria Beckham among its celebrity owners.
