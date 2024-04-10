Apr 10, 2024 - News
Pupusatime Hollywood could fix the Miami-Dade, Broward beef
Do you know how good Pupsatime in Hollywood is? The Infatuation listed it as one of the best pupusa restaurants in Miami, and it's in Broward!
Why it matters: This might be a turning point in the not-so-friendly rivalry between Miami-Dade and Broward.
- Maybe we can come together over the national dish of El Salvador, a corn tortilla stuffed with delicious fillings and served with a tangy curtido coleslaw.
State of plate: My wife and I shared four pupusas and a couple of drinks for under $30.
- The pupusa revuelta — which is stuffed with pork, refried beans and cheese — was the best thing I ate all day.
- The pupusa loroco, filled with cheese and the edible loroco flower, was a close second.
- Orders come with containers filled with curtido and pickled onions for the table. Serve on the side, and enjoy!
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.