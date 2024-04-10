Apr 10, 2024 - News

Pupusatime Hollywood could fix the Miami-Dade, Broward beef

Two pupusas from Pupusatime Hollywood

Ham and cheese and chicken pupusas with pickled onions and curtido. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

Do you know how good Pupsatime in Hollywood is? The Infatuation listed it as one of the best pupusa restaurants in Miami, and it's in Broward!

Why it matters: This might be a turning point in the not-so-friendly rivalry between Miami-Dade and Broward.

  • Maybe we can come together over the national dish of El Salvador, a corn tortilla stuffed with delicious fillings and served with a tangy curtido coleslaw.

State of plate: My wife and I shared four pupusas and a couple of drinks for under $30.

  • The pupusa revuelta — which is stuffed with pork, refried beans and cheese — was the best thing I ate all day.
  • The pupusa loroco, filled with cheese and the edible loroco flower, was a close second.
  • Orders come with containers filled with curtido and pickled onions for the table. Serve on the side, and enjoy!
