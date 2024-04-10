Park or privacy? Miami-Dade offers compromise in land fight

The vacant property that Palmetto Bay wants to turn into a park. Photo: Google Maps

A fight in Palmetto Bay over whether to create a park on vacant county land or sell it to residents worried about commotion outside their homes appears headed toward a solution. Catch up fast: Homeowners abutting the over 2-acre lot — which is empty, other than a few Florida Power & Light transmission towers — have been trying to purchase the lot since 2022 after complaining about young people gathering to drink beer and play music outside their homes.

The property is not buildable, but the neighbors want to buy it for $14,000 to subdivide it and fence it off as private property.

After Miami-Dade County notified Palmetto Bay about the application, the village expressed its interest in purchasing it for a park. County staff considered both applications and sided with Palmetto Bay.

The county commission voted last week to block the proposed sale to the neighbors and refer it to a committee.

Friction point: The biggest flare-up in the saga came when County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, who sponsored the land sale, filmed herself tearing up a letter from Palmetto Bay calling for an investigation into the proposed sale.

Yes, but: Tensions eased on Tuesday when a committee gave direction to the village and the neighbors to work on a compromise that would allow a park to be built, while selling the neighbors a sliver of land to create more privacy.