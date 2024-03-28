Florida elects more women to local office than most other states

Share on email (opens in new window)

Florida has a slightly higher percentage of women in local government compared to the national average, a new report from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University shows. The data includes officers of cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000, such as city council members, commissioners and mayors.

By the numbers: Nearly 34% of municipal officers in the state are women, compared to the nation's average of 32%.

Florida ranks 18th overall (33.6%), just behind Utah (34.3%).

Colorado leads the nation (46.1%).

Zoom in: Five of 13 Miami-Dade County commissioners are women, including Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.