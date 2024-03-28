Mar 28, 2024 - News

Florida elects more women to local office than most other states

Map of U.S. showing share of municipal officeholders.

Data: Rutgers; Map: Axios Visuals

Florida has a slightly higher percentage of women in local government compared to the national average, a new report from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University shows.

  • The data includes officers of cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000, such as city council members, commissioners and mayors.

By the numbers: Nearly 34% of municipal officers in the state are women, compared to the nation's average of 32%.

  • Florida ranks 18th overall (33.6%), just behind Utah (34.3%).
  • Colorado leads the nation (46.1%).

Zoom in: Five of 13 Miami-Dade County commissioners are women, including Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

  • Three of five city of Miami Beach commissioners are women, while just one of five city of Miami commissioners is.
