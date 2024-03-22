53 mins ago - News

Things to do this weekend

The forecast calls for heavy rain this weekend, so here's hoping the weatherman is wrong.

🎾 The Miami Open is heading into its first full weekend of matches after kicking off the annual tournament on Sunday.

  • The tennis tournament runs through the end of the month with matches daily.
  • Ticket options include grounds and outer court passes, single-session passes and packages, and begin at $15 for Sunday's event.

🫶 If Ultra Music Festival isn't your thing, maybe try Livity Haven Festival, a family-friendly event focused on "unity, empowerment, thriving, playing, and good vibes."

  • The inaugural event takes place at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park from 11am to 11pm.
  • Tickets range from $22 to $44.

🎵 Miami Music Week kicked off earlier this week and runs through Sunday.

  • The event features concerts throughout the weekend at various locations across the city.
  • Ticket prices vary.
