The forecast calls for heavy rain this weekend, so here's hoping the weatherman is wrong. 🎾 The Miami Open is heading into its first full weekend of matches after kicking off the annual tournament on Sunday.

The tennis tournament runs through the end of the month with matches daily.

Ticket options include grounds and outer court passes, single-session passes and packages, and begin at $15 for Sunday's event.

🫶 If Ultra Music Festival isn't your thing, maybe try Livity Haven Festival, a family-friendly event focused on "unity, empowerment, thriving, playing, and good vibes."

The inaugural event takes place at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park from 11am to 11pm.

Tickets range from $22 to $44.

🎵 Miami Music Week kicked off earlier this week and runs through Sunday.