Without public comment, Miami-Dade commissioners on Tuesday approved a proposal to create a new tourism district in the county's rural Redland farming area, WLRN reported. Why it matters: The approval comes after two failed attempts to do so and despite opposition from residents and agriculture officials who say the move could further encroach on already disappearing farmland, per the outlet.

As Miami-Dade continues to grow, the area has faced increasing pressure to develop.

State of play: The new district will allow for more buildings and parking, per WLRN, and make it easier for wedding venues, food trucks and other businesses to operate without obtaining certificates of use.

The proposal also includes building size limits and an expanded boundary along the Krome Avenue corridor, a commercial highway that already runs through the Redland, the outlet reported.

What they're saying: Commissioner Kionne McGhee, who proposed the district last year, said it will "infuse this community with billions of dollars," save the area from "being sold off to shadow buyers" and address noise violations.

The other side: Josh Sproat, policy director for the Hold the Line Coalition, said the district would essentially override protections put in place decades ago by the urban development boundary, the outlet reported.