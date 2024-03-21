Four new luxury residential towers are part of a development wave transforming Miami Beach's north end. Why it matters: The redevelopment of North Beach — known for its low-slung buildings and beach town vibe — has been the subject of debate for years.

State of play: Real estate development firm Lefferts, which seeks to usher in a "new era of investment and growth" in North Beach, is planning to build the four towers within a couple of blocks of each other, beginning with 72 Park.

The 21-story project at 580 72nd St. will offer short-term rentals and is scheduled for completion this summer. There will be 266 units, with prices starting in the mid-$700,000 range.

Along with a 24/7 coworking lounge, 35,000-square-foot amenity deck and 150-foot-long resort pool, the building will house a new location of Roberta's, a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant from New York.

A rendering of the pool at 72 Park. Credit: Elephant Skin

The second tower is 72 & Carlyle, a 19-story condo expected to break ground later this year at 600 72nd St.

What we're watching: Lefferts says it will release more details about its third and fourth towers later this year.