How to see the solar eclipse in Miami

Data: NASA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The best place in Florida to watch the April 8 solar eclipse is in the panhandle, but we may still be able to catch a glimpse. Why it matters: Miamians will get to experience a partial solar eclipse, meaning only part of the sun will be obscured.

State of play: At its peak, the eclipse will cover 45% of the sun in the Miami area, according to the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, which has a full day of programming to celebrate the event.

It will begin at 1:47pm and reach its peak at 3:01pm.

The eclipse will end at 4:13pm.

Bottom line: The partial eclipse can be seen throughout the city. Just make sure to use solar eclipse glasses.